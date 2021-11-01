eak

HUMAN skeletal remains were discovered in Rio Claro on Monday morning.

The remains were discovered by a Forestry Division labourer of the cutting teak trees in a forested area along Tabaquite Road, Brothers Road.

Police were contacted around 8 a.m. and informed of the find.

Insp Ragbir, Sgt Ramsahai of Homicide Region II, WPC O’Connor, and PCs Rampersad, Gillard and Rambhajhan, and officers of Rio Claro Charge Room and Emergency Response Police responded.

Officers said no clothing was seen near the bones.

The remains were taken to the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Anyone with information can contact Rio Claro police at 644 2332, 555, 999, or send information to the TTPS app.

