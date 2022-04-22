CHRISTOPHER Boodram, the sole survivor in the Paria pipeline tragedy that claimed four lives on February 25 in Pointe-a-Pierre, says he has lost all faith in the company.
“I have absolutely no faith in Paria, I have no confidence in them. Paria did not want me to come out of that pipeline alive,” Boodram told the Express last night.
From the onset of the incident, Boodram said the company had been seeking its own interest and not that of him or the bereaved families.
He was responding to a suggestion by lawyers for the company that Paria may be willing to assist him with his medical expenses, but only if he were to subject himself to treatment by certain doctors selected and approved by the company.
“Go by their doctors, for what? For me to get a bad injection or something? I have my own doctors and I am comfortable with my doctors. What next? Next thing they will tell me to come by their lawyers for advice?
“Paria had sensitive information. There was a video (taken by the company of the inside of the pipeline) that it leaked to social media. So when I am talking my personal medical business, how do I know my confidential information will not be leaked as well?” Boodram asked.
Lack of support
Referring to Paria preventing other divers from attempting the save the lives of his four colleagues, he said: “If that diver (the one who rescued him) did not disobey those orders to not enter the water, then I would have been dead, too.”
Boodram also spoke of the lack of support, financial and otherwise, that he and the bereaved families had been subjected to by Paria.
“People died in this. I feel like I was nearly murdered. Up to now, I cannot even get a proper night’s sleep. I am taking sleeping medication and still cannot sleep. Compensate the families of these people. I am not just speaking about myself, but I am speaking about the other families because they have to be compensated,” he said.
Boodram said he wanted to know how many millions of dollars were being “wasted” by the State to pay lawyers’ fees in the commission of enquiry into the incident.
“This whole commission of enquiry is a lawyers’ paradise. It is a lawyer’s dream come true, but a nightmare for the families because at the end of it all, the lawyers are going to walk away with millions and come out on top, and the families will be left with crumbs if they are lucky,” he said.