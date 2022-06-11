Despite being one of two employees at radio station Boom Champions 94.1FM accused of domestic abuse in one week, DJ Darryl Mark has kept himself busy as he updated his fans on social media.
Following his Facebook post on Wednesday morning, Mark posted the following message at 9.15 p.m.: “I believe God have a different kinda love for me inno. Imagine certain people trying to drag my name and I got five confirmed bookings today alone. Keep digging hole for me... ah love it.”
The post garnered more than 280 reactions, and more than 20 comments from persons in support of DJ Mark.
According to one commenter: “God got you, pray for them.”
“Let them continue digging—you would always be on top. When you interfere with God’s children karma does come knocking. God bless you always,” said another.
And, “Greatness issa must bro they can try but they can’t stop greatness.”
“You ever heard about—Who God bless no man curse. Anyhow talk does only last nine days,” added another.
On Thursday, DJ Mark also posted a video about determination despite the many obstacles one may come across on the road to success.
He also posted a photo of himself in front of the 94.1FM Boom Champions poster, where he is currently employed.
The urban radio DJ yesterday posted the following message on his Facebook page:
“After gossiping about me, please pray for me. I want to be perfect like you.”
On Thursday, the radio station issued a statement on the matter: “Boom Champions 94.1 FM strongly condemns all acts of violence, including domestic violence and abuse of any kind.
“We are aware of incidents circulating on social media, which purportedly involved two members of staff. These situations are being investigated. And while investigations are ongoing, we are unable to comment further,” it noted.
The other employee accused of domestic abuse is radio announcer Randy Mansoor, who is known as Mr Smooth.