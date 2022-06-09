Darryl Mark, a disc jockey at local radio station 94.1 FM Boom Champions, has responded to a video of a public altercation with his girlfriend that has been circulating on social media.
The radio has since responded, saying it is investigating the matter involving Mark and another radio DJ Randy Mansoor.
The footage, which lasts little under a minute, shows a man in red jersey and three-quarter trousers tussling with a lady on the side of the road.
"Darryl, leave me alone!" the lady said repeatedly in the video.
As she tries to get away from him, her screams get louder. The man in the red jersey drags the lady towards him by her two arms. As she tries to flee, the lady begs him again to leave her alone. In the footage, a man wearing white jersey and black three-quarter trousers can be seen intervening in the conflict. He tells the man in the red jersey: You on my street dawg…Leh go the girl boy! We doh be on that gangster thing. Doh feel yuh hitting me up. Leh go the girl boy! What de f (expletive) wrong with you?
Another man in a black jersey and white three-quarter pants is also seen in the video walking up to the trio appearing to try to deescalate the situation. The woman in the video only calls the man in the red jersey by his first name Darryl.
DJ Darryl Mark of Boom Champions confirmed that he is the guy in the viral video now circulating on social media.
Mark shared his side of the story on his Facebook page yesterday.
The post reads as follows: Was I the aggressor in the video? Did anyone see me raise my hand in the video? Did anyone see when they pulled a knife on me? Will anyone leave their girlfriend or anyone you love around BAD COMPANY? Yes, I held her trying to get her to come home! When she made it clear she wasn't going, I released her because taking someone against their will is called KIDNAPPING! I was leaving PEACEFULLY when they started jostling me and one pulled a knife on me. My focus was on him so idk about the shots part. They even threatened and said they evil and they not normal and they know all kinda ppl so I guess my time may be soon according to them. But be careful when digging hole for others!! I am a God-fearing person and I pray EVERY DAY!! So even if its my time, manyyyyy will tell you I lived good with everyone and would do anything I could to help ppl. I always refer to what Jesus did for mankind and humans still crucified him! Who am I? Most I can say is not everybody who you know is your "friend".