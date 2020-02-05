IT is not Patriotic Energies and Technologies’ fault that there has been a delay in the negotiations for the purchase of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery.

Patriotic says it has to determine the value of the refinery and the nature of the repairs that are required before it can purchase the former Petrotrin facility.

So said Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget who responded yesterday to statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.