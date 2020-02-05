The population is frustrated by the continued blame game with respect to crime says Independent Senator Paul Richards.
He said crime should not be politicised as he noted that under the PNM and the UNC administrations murders were recorded by the thousands.
Richards noted in 2002 there were 171 murders and from then onwards the murder rate continued to soar.
“So you are doing better, I am doing better, simply does not apply in this situation and pointing fingers of blame has not gotten us anywhere and will not get us anywhere in the future,” he said.
Richards was speaking during in the Senate at the Red House, Port of Spain, on the debate of Opposition Senator Saddam Hosein’s private motion condemning the Government for its failure to effectively deal with the unacceptable and serious crime situation affecting law-abiding citizens.
He said no party can claim victory in the crime fight as he provided the number of murders under different regimes:
1995-1990 - 520 murders
2000-2005- 1197 murders
2011- 2015- 1985 murders
2016- 2019- 2011 murders
HE said the causes of crime in general deals with a social inequity as he focused and expressed concern on crime against the vulnerable group- women, children and the elderly.
Richards said something is wrong in T&T as he provided data on the murders of women and the number of rapes reported.
He said more and more women are subject to heinous crimes and brutality.
He noted that in 2017 there were 53 women murdered and in 2019 43 women killed.
Richards also provided figures for reported rapes adding that these figures have to be tripled because many rapes are actually not reported.
2008- 670 reported rapes
2009- 642
2010- 632
2014- 849 rapes
Richards said this country is failing abysmally in protecting women in Trinidad and Tobago.
He said we need to change our mindset and contribute to more sustainable solutions in the crime fight where all hands must be on deck.
Richards also took issue with the music broadcasted on the airwaves and the reporting of crime by the media.
“When I can hear six and seven year olds singing...gunman in she XYZ I cannot be happy in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
He said there is a crisis of value systems in this country and that is why we are where we are today.
Richards further a cited a newspaper report where relatives of a murderer said he was “pushed over the edge” with respect to the murder of his wife.
“That is irresponsible reporting and who vex hurt because that has an impact on how other men feel- justified in killing and abusing women,” he said.
Richards also raised the Darryl Smith sex scandal to argue that this was an opportunity to deal with sexual harassment but he was cautioned by Senate President Christine Kangaloo who noted Smith is a sitting MP.
Richards said that situation was one where there was no justice for the accused and the accuser.
HE said there may still be an opportunity to show the country that wrongful accusations or allegation of misconduct are treated in a particular manner in this country.