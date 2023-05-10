Boxes of 12-gauge cartridges were found in a barrel being emptied by Customs and Excise officers, at a warehouse in Freeport.
Marijuana was also found.
Officers of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), following information received from Customs and Excise Officers, went to the Medway Transit Shed, Freeport, on Tuesday.
They met with Customs and Excise officials who reported that while emptying a barrel which arrived at the warehouse in July 2020, they discovered a brown plastic bag wrapped with bubble wrap. Checks of the bag revealed eight boxes of 12 gauge cartridges. Further checks of the barrel were conducted and three knapsacks were discovered containing a total of 3.2 kilogrammes of marijuana.
Investigations are ongoing into the matter.