A 13-year-old boy has been hospitalised after he allegedly ingested a rodent poison.
The boy is in stable condition at the Sangre Grande Area Hospital.
A police report said that the boy’s father went to the Biche police station and reported that his teenage son allegedly ingested a poisonous substance in their home at around 12.05 a.m. on Monday.
The teenager was taken to the Rio Claro District Health Facility where he was treated by a doctor, then transferred via ambulance to the Sangre Grande Hospital Poison Control Department.
The boy has undergone tests and is awaiting results, the report said.
PC Abraham and other officers visited the teenager’s house and retrieved a silver packet labelled Storm Wax Bait.