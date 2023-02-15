raa

A 13-year-old boy has been hospitalised after he allegedly ingested a rodent poison.

The boy is in stable condition at the Sangre Grande Area Hospital.

A police report said that the boy’s father went to the Biche police station and reported that his teenage son allegedly ingested a poisonous substance in their home at around 12.05 a.m. on Monday.

The teenager was taken to the Rio Claro District Health Facility where he was treated by a doctor, then transferred via ambulance to the Sangre Grande Hospital Poison Control Department.

The boy has undergone tests and is awaiting results, the report said.

PC Abraham and other officers visited the teenager’s house and retrieved a silver packet labelled Storm Wax Bait.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Health Ministry seeks independent consultant

Health Ministry seeks independent consultant

The Health Ministry is seeking to recruit an independent consultant to conduct an assessment of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A newspaper advertisement invited interested people to submit applications for the position by March 7, 2023.

The ad stated that Government received financing from the Inter-American Development Bank toward the cost of Health Services Support Programme (HSSP) and it intends to apply part of the funding toward the cost of contracting one individual consultant to conduct an assessment of the Ministry’s response to Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) Covid-19 and make recommendations to inform the Ministry’s response to future pandemics.

‘WALKING SAINT’ SHOT DEAD

‘WALKING SAINT’ SHOT DEAD

The son of a police officer attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations was shot dead on Monday night.

Damion Blackwell, 21, was yesterday described as a “walking saint” by his uncle, who said the family has been left traumatised and baffled over his death.

Blackwell was washing his Nissan Almera outside his Sixth Company, Circular Road, Princes Town, home around 9 p.m. when he ran into the house, police said. He was pursued by a man who wore an orange reflector vest over his clothing.

Recommended for you