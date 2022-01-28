ATTORNEYS for the mother of a boy who was 13-year-old when he was allegedly given the wrong eye treatment while at the San Fernando General Hospital, have signalled their intention to sue the institution.
A pre-action protocol letter has been sent to the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).
Speaking at her lawyers’ office in San Fernando on Wednesday, Stephan Thomas’s mother, Latoya Moses, claimed that a name mix up led to the situation. She said there were two files - one for her son and another for a next patient - with a different spelling of her son’s name at the clinic back on January 11 2021. Both names were pronounced the same.
Thomas’s only son was born with a squint eye - commonly called “cross eyes” - and was taken to the hospital to help rectify his condition. Moses said while at the eye clinic on that day in January last year for his eye squint, the name Stephan was called and they went into the room. Moses said, “I just noticed the light came up and she said I not seeing what I supposed to see. She got up, she went through the file again and she mentioned cataract. At that time we knew something was not adding up … and they had informed me that Stephan lens was ruptured and we were given a prescription.”
She said mere days later he said he could not see in the damaged eye. Thomas has since undergone two surgeries - with one being done because the artificial lens which was inserted at the hospital was too big for the eye.
The two are fearful of returning to the institution.
Moses became a single mother after Thomas’s dad died when he was five years old. The tearful mother said, “Any mother will not be able to cope with something like this. Since this whole thing I just feel like a failing mother, someone who couldn’t protect her child … I want to make it clear I'm not condemning anybody but something like this, it made me realize that even if you think someone is qualified and knows what they are doing, you could still ask a question, you have all rights to do so. For me, I had failed to do that and now my son in a position … I just want my son to have a normal life again, that is all.”
While presently he is not in pain, Moses said that the eye has become swollen. Dust and animal hair can lead to infections of the eye, she added. This has led to Thomas's dog and best friend, Blacky, being taken away. Thomas said, “Normally most of the time I would cry because I won’t get to see my dog. It was the only friend I could have had because I don’t really used to play with children ... I used to be in the hospital.”
Attorney Prakash Ramadhar who was part of the team that also included attorney Ted Roopnarine, that issued the legal letter to SWRHA, assured Moses, 33, that she was a first rate mother with care and concern for her son.
He said the issue was not much about getting damages as it was about getting care to ensure Thomas’s eyesight. “They want separate professional advice and care to give him that confidence moving forward,” Ramadhar said.
He added that the pre-action protocol letter was issued since December 17 and has not yet been acknowledged. “We are ready to file an action against the State … It’s an issue now of the system having failed him and we do not wish it to occur to anybody else. We have to be extraordinarily careful, and even the circumstances that seems almost beyond belief that two persons would attend on the same day with the same file, with the same name, that is when extraordinary care should have been exercised.”
Roopnarine said that it appears Thomas is going to need glasses for the rest of his life and that his natural lens has been destroyed and he has a replacement artificial lens. He added that, “There has been permanent injury to him and apparently he may have to undergo further surgery because of fibrous growth in that eye within a short period of time. They’re simply waiting for the doctors to indicate what that further surgery has to take place.”
Roopnarine said it is up to the doctors to indicate whether he could lose his sight in the eye. He said that they intend to make a request under the Freedom of Information Act for all of Thomas’s files at the hospital.
In a response to the Express, The SWRHA said that based on initial checks there was no record of receipt of the attorneys' letter. It was said that the Authority will reach out to obtain a copy.