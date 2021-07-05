POLICE are investigating an incident where a mother rescued her eight-year-old daughter as the child was being sexually assaulted by a 14-year-old relative.
The mother and daughter were at the home of relatives where the incident occurred on Sunday night.
A police report said that the mother and daughter were at the house in south Trinidad in company with others.
At around 8.30 p.m., the mother did not see her daughter in the same room as she was and started looking around the house.
Upon checking a bedroom, the mother discovered the teenaged boy assaulting her child.
An alarm was raised and police were contacted.
A report was made to a police station in the southern police district and officers responded.
The victim was taken for medical treatment and a report obtained by the police.
Head of the Child Protection Unit Insp Claire Guy-Alleyne told Express via a what’s app message the matter is under investigation.