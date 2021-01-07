A 15-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying two extended pistol magazines was arrested by police on Tuesday.
The teenager, of Spencer Road, San Juan, was arrested by North Eastern Division Task Force police.
The officers conducted a stop and search exercise between the hours of 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The exercise was spearheaded by Snr Supt Winston Maharaj and Supt Roger Alexander, coordinated by Insp Bharath and Ag Supt Quashie.
It was supervised by Ag Cpl Majeed and included PCs Dass, Mieres Eastman, Hyde, Nanan and other officers of the North Eastern Division.