While celebrating his birthday, a 16-year-old boy was shot dead in Maraval on Saturday night.
Two other people who were in his company at the time were also shot and injured and remained in hospital up to yesterday evening.
The victim is Caleb Martineau, of Morne Coco Road, Le Platte Village.
Police said that, around 11.30 p.m., Martineau, Ric Toussaint, 35, and 18-year-old Lauranzo Pereira were liming at Back Street, when a masked gunman opened fire on them.
Martineau was shot to the right side of his head while Toussaint and Pereira, also of Le Platte Village, were shot in the neck and upper back, respectively.
All three were taken to hospital by police, but Martineau, a Fourth Form pupil, was pronounced dead shortly after.
The killing has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 285 compared to 191 for the corresponding period last year.
Police said they did not have a clear motive for the killing.