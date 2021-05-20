A Point Fortin teenager who allegedly breached curfew on Wednesday was tased by police.
The 16-year-old boy, of Techier Village, was treated and discharged from the hospital.
A police report said that at around 9.30 p.m. PCs Ferdinand and Ramsumair were on mobile patrol at Techier Village where they observed a group of men gathered in breach of the State of Emergency (SoE) restrictions.
Police said that the men ran in different directions, with one of them running towards PC Ferdinand.
The police officer shouted “Stop“.
Being fearful that injury may occur to himself or other persons, PC Ferdinand discharged a cartridge from his spark electronic-controlled weapon in the direction of the man and came into contact teenager.
The suspect was taken to the Point Fortin hospital, and upon his discharge was released into police custody.
PC Ferdinand charged him for the offence of breach of the SoE and the teenager was expected to appear in a virtual hearing before the Point Fortin Magistrate.