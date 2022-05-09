A search is underway in Point Fortin for a two-year-old child who went missing on Monday morning.
Family, friends, neighbours, police, fire officers, and local Government Councillor for Techier/ Guapo are searching for little Darmanie Charles who is believed to have walked out from his home at Techier Village.
The Express was told that the infant was last seen by his mother at around 10 a.m. in their home at Techier Village Extension.
Someone saw the child walking on the road and contacted the police, who in turn went to house and it was realised the infant was not in the home.
A search was immediately launched, and is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information can contact the Point Fortin Police at 648-2426.