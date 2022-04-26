A nine-year-old child is at Sangre Grande General Hospital after he almost drowned on Sunday.
The Express was told that at about 4.30 p.m., the boy was with a group of relatives at Valencia River when he got into difficulty.
People at the river were able to rescue the boy and bring him to the riverbank where cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was administered.
Their efforts were successful and the child was taken to the hospital by Emergency Health Services for observation.
He was expected to be discharged by late yesterday.