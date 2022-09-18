AN eight-year-old boy and his father remained hospitalised last night after they were injured in a gun attack in Caroni that claimed the life of another of the man’s sons yesterday afternoon.
Dead is Shervon Gaye, 24, of Hydraulic Road, Kelly Village, Caroni.
The incident was said to have occurred around 2.20 p.m. as Gaye, his father, Anthony Gaye, and the child were standing along the main road, opposite JoJo’s Liquor Mart, when a white Nissan Sylphy motor car pulled up.
An occupant of the car came out of the vehicle and began shooting before getting back into the car that then sped off, said police.
Shervon Gaye was pronounced dead at the scene while his father was shot in the foot and one of his arms. The eight-year-old was shot in the abdomen.
The man and his minor son were rushed to hospital by police, where the elder Gaye was said to be listed in stable condition. The child’s condition, however, was said to be serious.
Investigators said they believe the gunman’s target was another man who was walking along the roadway, but who managed to run off and escape. The three victims were shot as the killer began shooting indiscriminately at their target, said police.
The killing has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 420, compared to 270 for the corresponding period last year.
The scene of the incident was visited by crime scene investigators and officers of the Homicide Bureau and Inter-Agency Task Force.