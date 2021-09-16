RETIRED police officer Wayne Boyd Senior, who was found dead in his home on Monday, will be given his final rites next week.
His son, Wayne Boyd Junior, said the funeral arrangements for his father are being made for next Monday (September 20) at 2 p.m. at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Harris Promenade, San Fernando.
Following the service, the body is to be interred at Paradise Cemetery, San Fernando.
Boyd Jr said that doctors had listed his father’s cause of death as a heart attack and that his father had tested negative for the Covid-19 coronavirus upon his return from Florida, USA, last week.
Boyd Snr, who retired from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service as a senior superintendent five years ago, was found unresponsive in his home at Cypress Avenue, Roystonia, Couva.
He was a father of three and a grandfather of one, was married and his wife lived in the United States.
After his retirement, he became the managing director of Executive Bodyguard Services Limited (EBSL) at Point Lisas.
Boyd Jr, 30, had told the Express in a phone interview on Monday afternoon, that his father was fully vaccinated, had recently travelled to Florida with one of his (Boyd Sr) daughters who was checking on universities, and they returned a week ago.
Couva police had said that foul play was not suspected in the retired officer’s death.