A MAN has been charged with the murder of Princes Town mother of two Karen Rauseo.
Robert Taylor, 53, of Ste Madeleine, appeared before a Princes Town magistrate on Monday.
Taylor was not called upon to enter a plea to the offence which was laid indictably by PC Jason Bernard of Homicide Region III.
Taylor was charged over the weekend following instructions to homicide detectives by Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.
An autopsy performed on Friday on Rauseo found that she died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.
Her body was discovered on the floor of a newly rented apartment at Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, on March 2.
Rauseo's family and friends said that she was often beaten by her boyfriend but despite their pleading with her she did not report them to police.
The body was discovered on the kitchen floor, surrounded by boxes and bags containing her possessions.
Her bloodied corpse bore injuries to the face and chest.
Police officers met Taylor at an apartment at Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, last Tuesday.
Taylor reported that around 5 a.m.March 2, the victim was asleep when he left for work.
He observed the victim lying motionless on the kitchen floor when he returned around 5 p.m..
Officers at the scene also observed injuries on the victim’s face.
Police enquiries revealed Taylor and Rauseo had moved into the apartment on March 1, and at around 8 p.m., screams were heard coming from the apartment.
The case was postponed to April 6.