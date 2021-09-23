A Morvant man has been charged for the murder of soldier Peter Thomas.
Jamille Collymore, 27, also called ‘Boyo’, was charged following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on Tuesday.
Collymore was also charged by PC Marlon Hyde of the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for the offences of murder, possession of a firearm and ammunition, shooting with intent at Deshawn Samuel, shooting with intent at Curtis Isaac, possession of a firearm and ammunition to endanger life.
Collymore appeared in a virtual hearing before Port-of-Spain magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor.
Thomas, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force Reserve, who was shot on September 11 at a residence in Malick, Barataria.
He died on September 14.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Lindon Douglas, Insp Ramjag, Insp Hosein, and W/Insp Sylvester, all of the Homicide Bureau Region II Office.
Collymore was remanded into custody until October 21.