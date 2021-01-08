BRADFORD Trading Ltd would be closing its doors at MovieTowne, Invaders Bay, Port of Spain, after 17 years of operation, due to the economic effects brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Express visited the store yesterday afternoon and there were “closing down sale” signs stuck to the glass door, stating the closure which will take effect on January 31, 2021.
One of the managers, who did not want to be named, said it was a tough decision to make, but the foot traffic has lessened, as there are no functions to attend and most people are working from so men aren’t buying work shirts, as often as they used to.
He said while the MovieTowne landlord was understanding last year and rents were lowered, as stores were closed for three months due to lockdown restrictions, there are still monthly overhead expenses.
“Thankfully we did not furlough any of our staff, but with the rent going back to its usual price, we had no other choice but to close up shop at the end of the month.”
According to the manager, Bradford is currently looking for another space to rent as it still wants to serve the residents in the West.
Questioned on what will happen to the workers when the MovieTowne branch closes, he said they will be placed at their other branches, until a space is found in the West.
One customer, John Patrick, told the Express he would miss Bradford at MovieTowne, as it was convenient for him to buy men’s clothes as he worked in the area.
About six stores have closed their doors at Invaders Bay, as a result of the pandemic and decrease in foot traffic.