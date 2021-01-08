Democratic North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper yesterday called for United States President Donald Trump to be removed from office if he does not resign.

“This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it,” said a signed statement Cooper posted to Twitter yesterday afternoon. “He should resign or be removed from office.”

The calls for Trump’s ouster come a day after a mob of violent Trump supporters—wanting to keep him in power—broke into the US Capitol in Washington, DC, as Congress was counting the electoral votes that confirmed President-elect Joe Biden’s win.