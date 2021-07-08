POLICE searched the Champs Fleurs home of Abraham 'Bram' McQueen and allegedly found a firearm and ammunition.
McQueen, of Sixth Drive, Mt D'or, was charged for the offences of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
A police report said that at around 12.30 p.m. on July 7 officers of the Central Division Gang Unit executed a search warrant at the home of Mc Queen.
During the search of a bedroom, officers allegedly found a Beretta firearm.
Mc Queen was arrested, taken to the Chaguanas Police Station, where he was charged for the offences.
Investigations are continuing.