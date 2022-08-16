A La Brea man who was alerted of a robbery at his neighbour’s home chased the bandits, crashed into the getaway vehicle and handed over one of the three men to police on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Sobo Village, where 46-year-old Ramnath Ramsood was robbed of his gold chain valued at $18,000 around 4.30 p.m. Police said Ramsood was standing at the front of his home with his two daughters, ages eight and four, when two men walked up to them. The men, armed with firearms, ordered Ramsood to hand over the gold chain he was wearing and he complied. The two men then ran away.
Police said Ramsood’s wife raised an alarm and alerted a neighbour, who got into his vehicle and followed the suspects.
A police report stated the neighbour observed the men entering a silver Nissan Tiida car along the main road.
He attempted to chase the vehicle, police said.
The neighbour said he was following the vehicle closely when the backseat passenger pointed a gun through the window in his direction. A police report stated that the neighbour became fearful for his life and crashed into the back of the getaway car causing the driver to lose control.
The vehicle crashed on the roadside. The men came out of the crashed vehicle and attempted to escape, police said. However, a group of residents assisted the neighbour in capturing one of the men. Two others escaped.
Police officers responding to the report arrived as the residents were struggling to restrain the suspect. He was handed over to police. The suspect was identified as a 25-year-old Gonzales Village man.
Police are searching for the other two suspects.