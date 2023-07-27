Brazil cut off

Part of the Brazil Arena Road in Brazil Village, East Trinidad, collapsed yesterday, affecting several hundred residents who use the route daily.
On Tuesday, works were being done to the southbound side of the road which collapsed a few years ago.
As the work was being done, about 100 feet of westbound side of the road dropped more than 20 feet down, residents told the Express.
The route had to be closed and residents were forced to use other routes, such as the Soriah Trace and Las Lomas Number Three road.
It was not immediately known who was doing the roadworks yesterday.
A resident of the area gave his account of what happened to the Express,
“(The damaged road) existed for a few years but they wait until the rain start to fall and then come and do this (repair work).
“So when the rain fall now and they come to fix the road the water start to run and that is what happened. The whole thing slide.”
He said the alternative routes added about 15 minutes to residents’ commute in and out of the village because the roads were narrow and in bad condition.
The routes are also lonely, especially at night, and have previously been used by criminal elements, the resident said.
Over the past three years, police found three bodies along those routes, he said.
He suggested that police patrol the area so people using those routes will feel safe.
A supervisor at a nearby supermarket said the collapsed road meant that some distributors would not deliver because they would not want to use the alternative routes because they were in bad condition. The supervisor, who did not want to be identified said, she expected a decrease in sales as customers would not want to use the other routes, either.
Christopher Wilfred, who plies his maxi-taxi along the Arima/Brazil/Talparo route, told the Express that taking the alternative route meant “more fuel and more time driving” for each trip he made.
“If the road was good it would have been faster but now it takes up to half an hour to get back onto the main road,” he added.
Wilfred said if the road repair works go on for a time, maxi-taxi drivers may have to consider a “temporary” fare increase.
He said he will be cutting his work day because he feared that he may be at risk of getting robbed on the alternative routes where there is no street lighting.
The Express was told the works fall under the Ministry of Rural Development.
Minister Faris Al-Rawi did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment yesterday.