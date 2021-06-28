The Ministry of Health has approved the Sinopharm vaccine for use among the breastfeeding population.
This according to Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, director in the Directorate of Women’s Health, who spoke at a COVID-19 news conference on Monday, Sirjusingh said that the decision was taken by the national technical advisory group chaired by Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram,
The AstraZeneca vaccine, he said, has not yet been approved for use.
“As a result of a national immunization technical advisory group of experts chaired by the Chief Medical Officer, they have completed their deliberations and as of yesterday formal decision were made with respect to the breastfeeding and the approvals after considering all of the documentations we are now allowing the roll out of the use of the Sinopharm vaccine for the breastfeeding population, the approval does not cover the AstraZeneca vaccine based on the information before the committee,” he said.
Sirjusingh added that since the start of the pandemic, 170 pregnant women tested positive for COVID-19. By March, he said, there were only 41 positive cases. As the country observed a recent surge in cases, a similar surge was observed among pregnant women.
“To date since the start of the pandemic, we have 170 pregnant women who have now contracted COVID-19 at various stages of pregnancy and not all have been delivered. I was last here in March and at that time we had 41 cases so just like Trinidad and Tobago we have seen a surge in the pregnant clientele.,” he said.
Pregnant women who suffer from diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and asthma, as well as those who are over 35 or in the second half of pregnancy are more likely to become seriously ill if they contract COVID-19, he said, Of the 170 positive pregnant women, he said, 10 had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU). In addition to this, an increased risk of preterm delivery, hospitalization and heart complications were observed.
Sirjusingh noted that a fall-off was observed in the attendance of prenatal clinics. He urged pregnant women to continue to attend these clinics.
“As it regards our maternity and newborn services, we continue to offer all our services. These are satirical emergency services in a safe environment across all the Regional Health Authorities. We have established special areas for COVID positive women and those who have emergencies. I want to reassure the public and I want to encourage all pregnant women to attend your clinics. We are seeing some fall off in this. All routine in-person care, all support continues. We have also established a telemedicine service for our quarantined patients if you have COVID and you are at home. For those who have delivered you have postnatal clinics and well-baby checkups. We need all our babies to continue the mandatory vaccine program that we have against all those diseases,” he said.
While experts initially predicted a surge in births throughout the course of the pandemic, he said, no such changes have been observed, he said. He added that there has been a decrease in the number of births thus far.
“In this graph which is plotted by month you can see a trend where somewhere around August to September of every year we have a slight increase in the number of births being delivered at our nation’s hospitals and this represents both public and private sector of which 91 per cent of these deliveries are actually in the public sector and 9 per cent in the private sector. This is a seasonal trend that we see and we collect this data to improve how we staff our national hospitals and there is enough staffing in those so-called peak seasons. Interestingly we still saw that trend continue despite there not being a carnival last year. The lowermost line on this graph shows that the number of births has actually decreased yet again, every year we are seeing this trend and this is something we are taking note of. So, despite the issue with COVID-19 we have not seen any increased numbers in deliveries in Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.