Bret moves closer

TROPICAL storm Bret may cause some increased bad weather locally but up to late yesterday it remained no direct threat to Trinidad and Tobago.
However, neighbouring Barbados stayed on storm watch and islands in the eastern Caribbean were preparing for torrential rain and the possibility of landslides and flooding, AP News reported.
Up to last evening, Bret’s maximum sustained winds were reported at 65 mph (100 kph) and the storm was moving westward, across the Atlantic Ocean, at 15 mph (24 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Weather forecasters have said Bret is expected to grow stronger before lashing several eastern Caribbean islands late today, at near hurricane strength.
Tropical storm warnings were issued for St Lucia, Martinique and Dominica, while the islands’ populations were called on to prepare.
The Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) said it continues to monitor Bret’s progress and will do so over the next several days.
The TTMS noted that Bret was expected to strengthen during the next day or so when it reaches the Lesser Antilles today.
Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours, the TTMS said and “interests elsewhere in the Lesser Antilles should also monitor the progress of Bret as tropical storm watches will likely be issued by other islands later today (yesterday)”.
The Met Service also stated: “The TTMS wishes to underscore that this system poses no immediate threat to Trinidad, Tobago, Grenada and its dependencies.”
Morning rain
According to the Trinidad and Tobago Met Service, today is expected to be “fair at first with showers developing from early morning”.
Today should be “partly cloudy with occasional showers and a 40 per cent, or medium, chance of a few heavy showers or thunderstorms”.
The TTMS stated that “these conditions will persist overnight”, adding that heavy showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds, street and flash flooding were possible in some areas.
Friday is expected to be “cloudy and windy daytime conditions are expected with scattered showers and few heavy showers and thunderstorms”.
“Some cloudiness will persist overnight with a few lingering showers,” the TTMS said.
The public is still urged to pay close attention to information from the TTMS and other official sources, by visiting www.metoffice.gov.tt, downloading the mobile app (search: TT Met Office) and following the agency on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.