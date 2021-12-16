San Fernando East Member of Parliament Brian Manning spent his first wedding anniversary at home under quarantine with his wife.
Manning, who was hospitalised after contracting Covid-19, was discharged last Friday.
In a telephone interview on Tuesday, he told the Express he was doing well and working from home while quarantined.
His wife, media executive Shelly Dass, who also tested positive for Covid-19 and spent time recovering at home, was on the mend. Both are fully vaccinated.
On Sunday, they celebrated their first anniversary as a married couple. Manning said it was a quiet day.
“We were very happy and very grateful that we were spending our first anniversary together and that we are both on the road to recovery. It was a good time, all things considered.”
Updating on his health, Manning said: “I’m doing well, everything is great. I’m in quarantine, getting some rest, working from home and just ensuring that our constituency events are executed as planned and also several of the things ...the Ministry of Finance ... we want to wrap up before the end of the year…I’m doing everything to stay on top of the responsibilities I have, even though I’m home recovering.”
Unsure of outcome without vaccine
Manning, who has no comorbidities, said he was surprised that he had to be admitted to hospital.
“My breathing became very shallow and that’s really what alerted us to maybe I should check myself in and that’s what I did,” said the Minister in the Ministry of Finance.
Manning, who spent days at Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, described the medical staff as extremely professional.
“I really appreciated the work that they did while I was there. I had an opportunity to visit the intensive care unit and it was really a harrowing experience and the one thing I would want to say to everyone is please get vaccinated.
“Vaccination is supposed to work on modifying your immune system to make you better resist the effects of the virus and, without that support, there are some people who just are not going to survive...The stark reality is that you need to do something to protect yourself because you never know. Some people may get the virus and get over it in a few days and be fine, other people won’t, whether you have comorbidities or not,” he added.
“If I weren’t vaccinated, I don’t know what the outcome would have been and the numbers show that persons who are unvaccinated are far more likely to die if ever they were to acquire this virus. So please take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”
While there are those who said Manning would have been treated better than others while at the hospital, he said: “I’m pretty sure that all of the medical professionals there are doing all they can to assist everyone that they can and I’m not aware of any special treatment.”
Manning said since his discharge from the medical institution he has been doing breathing exercises.
And he was grateful for the outpouring of love, concern and prayers he and his wife received from the national community during what he described as a challenging time.