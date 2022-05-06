Brian

Brian Jagessar

Brian Jagessar, the child who drowned in a swimming pool last Saturday, would be laid to rest tomorrow, the day he would have celebrated his fifth birthday.

His mother, Reshma Jagessar, had planned a surprise birthday party with his loved ones. She had worked extra hours to purchase a special present.

Instead, the mother will say goodbye to her first born in a funeral service at the family's Longdenville home on Saturday.

Jagessar, a 21-year-old mother of three, said her son was looking forward to his birthday. "He wanted a party and I didn't tell him I was planning one. I just worked extra hours so I can buy nice things for him. Now I have to bury my child on that same day," she said.

Brian had also requested a birthday party with his classmates today (Friday). His mother said he had packed the party bags and the cake was ordered. "So I will still take everything to the school and give it to his classmates. He would have loved that," she said. His teachers have also planned a special tribute.

An autopsy performed on the child's body yesterday confirmed that he drowned.

The family was spending the day at a rented swimming pool at Central Park, Balmain, Couva last Saturday when Brian asked his mother for food.

Jagessar said, "I turned around to get the food and he walked away. We started looking for him but we couldn't find him."

The child's father later found him at the bottom of the pool.

He was pronounced dead at the Couva District Hospital.

