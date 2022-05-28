Months after a wooden bridge in Soomai Trace, Point Fortin, partially collapsed under the weight of a passing vehicle, the bridge was again destroyed by fire on Thursday evening, stranding residents and local businesses.
In April, the Express highlighted the plight of residents who were forced to traverse the dilapidated structure that they said was in need of repair since 2014.
A passing truck, they said, had seen the years-old structure fall apart, posing a risk to approximately 30 residents who depended on that passage in and out of the area.
Business owner in the area, Kareem Bachan, had told the Express then that he had previously absorbed the costs for repairs to the bridge.
“Normally it would be me who fixes it. It is too costly for me to do anything now...it would be too much. To do a temporary fix would cost around $50-$60,000, to replace the boards and all that. We did it in the past and it worked up to $20,000. Even though you change the boards it would last a year or two,” he said.
Bachan later told the Express that, by this month, he again put out more than $100,000 to repair the structure as he awaited a permanent solution from the Siparia Regional Corporation and Point Fortin Member of Parliament Kennedy Richards.
Nearly two months later, he said, he awoke yesterday morning to learn that the $100,000 worth of repairs had gone up in smoke as the bridge burned overnight.
“When the incident with the truck happened, we did not get any help and I went ahead and fixed the bridge. We had an incident last night where it was burnt. I am begging the Member of Parliament and councillor to help. I am not sure what exactly happened, the police are investigating but I spent over $100,000 and that repair happened maybe one week after the truck went down into the bridge. We got a call this morning about the bridge and went down to see it was burnt,” he said.
Bachan said that the area was now impassable and pleaded for assistance from relevant bodies.
“It is completely impassable...it is not completely burnt but it is completely impassable. My business is at a standstill right now, I have backhoes, trucks and material at the warehouse and there’s no way to get out. I just really need some help because financially this is hard,” he said.
When contacted in April, Richards had told the Express that he was aware of the bridge’s status. He said a more permanent fix was a project for the Siparia Regional Corporation and the ministries of Works and Local Government.
He then told the Express that there was no expected timeframe for such a solution.
“There is no time scale yet. I spoke to the director of bridges from the Ministry of Works on the same day the truck got stuck on the bridge. The bridge is basically impassable...there is a lot of traffic in and out of the area. What I am attempting to do is to get a Bailey bridge in the vicinity and the Bailey bridge would be a combination of Ministry of Works and Local Government and SRC to put it in. I will put the arrangements in place, but they will execute. I don’t have an exact timeline as for when this will happen,” Richards said.
The Express contacted both Richards and councillor for the area, Shankar Teelucksingh, to ask if anything was being done to amend the situation.
Teelucksingh told the Express at midday yesterday that repairs were being conducted.
No response from Richards was received.