Economist Dr Roger Hosein says the Economic Development Advisory Board (EDAB) should be re-established given the magnitude of this country’s economic decline.
He said the EDAB, under the chairmanship of Dr Terrence Farrell, was doing good work.
The EDAB was dissolved in April 2018, after the resignation of several of its members, including Farrell.
Farrell resigned, citing a lack of resources and a lack of progress.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, at that time, said the Board would be dissolved as he reviewed the role such a board could play in the economic policy environment of the country.
Reflecting on Trinidad and Tobago’s economic position in the wake of recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Moody’s reports, Hosein said it may be time to restart the board.
“One wonders whether given the outlook from these two reports and in the context of the persistent structural imbalances in the economy, whether policy makers should consider immediately re-establishing the Economic Development Advisory Board,” he said.
“My view is that the EDAB was making solid progress and was undertaking very pertinent research. The PM or relevant other authority should reach out to Terrence Farrell given the magnitude of the economic decline in the economy.”
Hosein said both reports tell a singular story: that the T&T economy is expected to return to growth in 2022 and, thereafter, growth is expected to continue, though at a much lower level.
“The question that then emerges is how do we push the T&T economy towards buoyant growth, in the medium. In this regard, the IMF points out what many economists have also told the Government... comprehensive structural reforms are needed.
“The IMF pointed out several interventions that may assist, these include improving on the ease of doing business, improving educational and vocational training, and stimulating entrepreneurship.”
However, Hosein noted that the strong growth numbers projected for 2022 are premised in part on the level of expected activity in the energy sector. He said while this growth is welcome, it further entrenches the dependence of the economy on the energy sector.
“Alternatively said, whilst the growth of the energy sector is very welcomed, it exposes the T&T economy to all of the risks that led to the lengthy period of economic stagnation from 2009-2021.
“Indeed, the Moody’s report was careful to note that significant reliance on hydrocarbons leaves the T&T economy in a continued vulnerable position to price and/or production shocks.”
Hosein said as the world moves away from hydrocarbons in an effort to address climate change, Trinidad and Tobago must increase its efforts to build a climate resilient economy.
“The IMF acknowledged the commitment of the T&T Government to lower the economy’s emissions by 15 per cent. In this regard, the T&T economy in the short- to medium-term period has to juggle the structural shift of its productive structure by using its energy rents to help create the appropriate infrastructural base to enhance non-energy production. Climate change sets a shorter timeline for this process,” he said.
Hosein said the country must also enhance its non-energy exports in order to move the economy forward.
“The available data shows that T&T’s non-energy exports stood at US$2,346.4 million in 2011 and declined to US$1,607.6 million in 2020. This is one of the biggest hurdles in the economic development process of the T&T economy and significant effort should be placed to improve output herein.”