Port of Spain South Member of Parliament (MP) Keith Scotland says it is time for Carnival celebrations to return to the Piccadilly Greens.
Scotland said Carnival celebrations, which originated around the Piccadilly Greens, have penetrated other communities, but it is now mandatory to “start a discussion” about returning mas to the Piccadilly Greens.
He was delivering remarks at the Uptown Carnival Improvement Committee’s (UCIC) 2023 prize distribution function, on the Piccadilly Greens, East Dry River, Port of Spain, on Wednesday.
Also echoing a similar sentiment about restoring the grandeur of mas at the Piccadilly Greens were UCIC president Dr Vijay Ramlal Rai and Golden Girls representative/activist Hazel Smith.
Smith also addressed the issue of delayed funding, which prevented stakeholders and winners from getting their prize monies soon after Carnival festivities this year.
Carnival 2024 will take place on February 12 and 13.
Meanwhile, chairman of the World Steelpan Trust Bertell Gittens lauded Culture Minister Randall Mitchell and his team for ensuring the United Nations declared August 11 World Steelpan Day.
Gittens too came in for kudos for his role in ensuring pan soared.
Among those present were Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Bands’ Association president Mark Ayen, National Carnival Commission (NCC) Carnival co-ordinator Louise Henry, T&T Copyright Collection Organisation president Asten Isaac and UCIC secretary Agnes Ragoobarsingh.
Take responsibility
Scotland said: “We must not allow the mas to leave the Piccadilly Greens. It has moved out and gone elsewhere (Woodbrook). Part of it was our fault.
When it was here, people did not behave themselves well. The behaviour of people is personal responsibility. Government is there to strike balance.”
He added: “How do we strike balance? People must feel safe to come around here. Come to Canboulay Riots re-enactment where you will feel the vibe of the ancestors. People must enjoy the Carnival. Bandleaders must see the route ‘Behind d’ Bridge’.”
On the need for the Carnival conversation, Scotland said: “Time is not our friend. Start to include conversations about behind the bridge. Let it be part of your route.”
Veteran masman Peter Minshall enthralled spectators when he displayed his presentations Paradise Lost and River behind the bridge. Life-sized puppets Tan Tan and Saga Boy caused a stir, during a period which iconic calypsonian David Rudder deemed “wining season”.
July payment too late
On the issue of funding, Smith said: “Increase the money so the people could get paid for the performances. We all have to wait for the allocations given to us by NCC. Not (payment) in July. Maybe March or April. We have to broach this with those who are supporting us. It’s too long after Carnival. We thank NCC. But we want to ensure we get all our rewards before July.”
Smith also thanked Rai and his team for the hospitality bequeathed to them on Carnival days. She boasted: “I was born here. We (from Piccadilly Greens) are the best masqueraders.”