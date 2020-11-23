THE Ministry of National Security has been ordered to have a group of Venezuelan women and children who were deported on Sunday to be returned to Trinidad and Tobago.
The order was made late last night by Justice Avason Qunilan-Williams at the end of an emergency virtual hearing brought by local attorneys representing the migrants.
The judge ordered that the 19 women and children be brought back into the country in time for a follow-up hearing that is scheduled to begin at 1.30 p.m., today.
On Sunday morning the refugees were placed on two civilian vessels and escorted out of Trinidad and Tobago waters by Coast Guard. However, they did not return to Venezuela but remained out at sea with the hope of being allowed to return.
They had all entered the country illegally and were deported in spite of legal proceedings being filed at the High Court to have them remain in the country.
They are being represented by attorneys Nafeesa Mohammed and Jerome Riley.