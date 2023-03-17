Deputy British High Commissioner Tammy Clayton outlined to Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, on Thursday, areas in which the High Commission and the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) can have fruitful partnerships.
These include training in the fields of Criminal Justice Reform, Cyber Security, Anti-Corruption, Proceeds of Crime and Forensic Ballistics Training.
During a courtesy call on Christopher by Clayton and British High Commissioner, Harriet Cross, Cross also indicated the willingness of the High Commission to bring in a specialised team to conduct technical training with officers of the Mounted Branch in caring for their horses.
Christopher expressed her appreciation for the assistance and noted that training in the areas of Homicide Investigations and Gang Investigations to deal with the current violent crime is of critical importance to the TTPS at this time.
Christopher expressed her commitment to building the capacity and capabilities of the organisation and promised to keep the lines of communication between the TTPS and the High Commission open, in the interest of ensuring the Service can carry out its mandate.
The discussions took place at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramnarine Samaroo was also present.
Christopher was congratulated on her appointment during the meeting and it ended with an exchange of tokens between Christopher and Cross.