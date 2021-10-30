Holding up placards and standing on the edge of a collapsed bridge, residents of Lalloo Trace in Cunupia appealed to the authorities to intervene.
The bridge was the main access road to the agriculture village, where at least 50 farmers worked on land to provide produce for the NAMDEVCO hamper relief programme to assist citizens affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Caroni East MP Dr Rishard Seecharan.
Seecharan, along with Local Government councillor Ryan Rampersad, and members of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation stood in solidarity with the residents yesterday.
Seecharan said, "This bridge has been severely damaged and broken since August of this year. It has been many months and we have been asking the authorities to fix this on behalf of the residents of Lalloo Trace, with no help forthcoming. There are many farmers that live in this are and they supply goods and produce to the NAMDEVCO Covid hamper relief and they have no use and no function of this bridge."
According to Rampersad, the alternative route is longer, dilapidated and dangerous. He said the elderly are forced to walk across the bridge to get to the other side of the community.
"It has been almost five years since this bridge started to go away and it finally went away on August 18," he said.
Rampersad appealed to the Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan, Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat and Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein to intervene.
A resident who asked not to be named said she was concerned by the length of time it was taking government ministers to respond to their cries.
"It has been over two months and we are suffering inside of here. It is really just a five minute drive to the main road but now we take at least 45 minutes to get out because that alternative route is really bad and it is depressing and discouraging to live like this. I want to tell the government that if anything should happen to somebody inside here, blood will be on their hands," she said.
The collapsed bridge, the resident said, has divided the community and creates a hazard to the elderly and children who have to walk across the fallen structure to get to their homes.