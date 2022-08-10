A bridge leading to a family’s home off Berridge Trace, Fyzabad, collapsed on Monday night leaving them stranded.
The family, who built two homes on the property in the 1980s, say they have been pleading for assistance in maintaining the concrete cylinder structure for decades.
The owner, 89-year-old Arthur Scott, told the Express yesterday that he had been maintaining the bridge over the years.
“This road was built in the 1970s by the URP (Unemployment Relief Programme) but it was not maintained. I would always put gravel and oil sand and fix it because my family was the only ones using it. But we would always ask the regional corporation to help us,” she said.
Scott said the only access to his property was across the bridge.
The roadway is the responsibility of the Siparia Regional Corporation, he said.
“But when it started getting worse we parked one car out on the roadway and two by the house. So yesterday (Monday) when I had to go to the clinic my daughter dropped me to the bridge, I walked across and then she took the car out on the roadway to carry me. Today, we cannot even get to the other car on the roadway because the bridge collapsed and it is a four-foot drop,” he said.
Scott said his family had built two homes on the property where he raised his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He said his son began building a third house but had to stop construction as trucks were unable to drop off material at the location.
The elderly man appealed to the Siparia Regional Corporation to visit the area and assist in rebuilding the bridge. “We cannot get out of here. If I get sick an ambulance cannot come here and they will have to find a way to carry me over the bridge,” he said.
Scott said he was concerned that it would also be difficult for his grandchildren to attend school in September.
“The rainfall in the last few days caused the collapse because the dirt holding up the cylinders washed away. Now, we are expecting more bad weather and we really don’t know what would happen next,” he said.
The Express contacted local government councillor Deryck Bowrin who said he was aware of the incident and was working on getting material to the location.
“We are aware of it and we are presently working on getting the equipment there to find a temporary solution. But I assure the family that a permanent structure would be built,” he said.
Bowrin said the temporary fix was expected to be completed today.