Brother Resistance has died

Cultural icon Brother Resistance passed away last night at WestShore Medical Private Hospital, Cocorite.
Resistance (Lutalo Masimba), who was president of the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) had been ill for some time, but never stopped or slowed down his presidential duties or cultural and social activism.
Resistance was also a pioneer of rapso, a sub-genre of calypso developed in the 1970s and he served as a mentor to many of today’s popular rapso artistes. He was a founding member of the Network Riddim Band.
The Queen’s Royal College graduate from Laventille was also very active in the Black Power movement during his days as a student at The UWI.
Resistance’s was considered to be an excellent poet and over the years he was invited to lecture and read at prestigious universities around the world.
He was 67 years old.