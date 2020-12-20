Crime scene

A man was arrested and a firearm seized following an assault and wounding incident which occurred in the Bon Accord, Tobago, district yesterday.

At around 2:15am, on Saturday, a 33-year-old male victim got into an argument with his brother who allegedly pointed a firearm at him and threatened to kill him.

The suspect then hit the victim in the head with the firearm, causing the gun to fall to the ground and the magazine to be ejected in the process.

The pistol was taken up by another man who fled the scene but handed it over to an officer from the Crown Point Police Station.

The victim was taken to the Scarborough Hospital for treatment, while the suspect was arrested and taken to the Crown Point Police Station.

He is expected to be charged with the offences of Common Assault, Possession of a Firearm and Malicious Wounding.

Deyalsingh: Covid vaccine by end of March

BY March next year, Trinidad and Tobago may receive its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines.

If all goes according to plan, by the end of the first quarter of next year, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the country will be in a position to begin receiving, storing and distributing the vaccine to the population.

Vaccinated people still need to prove they are Covid-negative

Even if a person has been administered a Covid-19 vaccine in another country, if he or she intends to enter Trinidad and Tobago, the person will be required to show Covid-negative status.

That position was announced by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday as he updated the country on its current position with regard to the Covid-19 virus.

Deyalsingh said on Wednesday he, along with Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram, began reaching out to regional and international experts and based on those consultations, it was decided that everyone wanting to enter the country will need to undergo a PCR test.

Harris makes transplant history

FOR most of us, Novem­ber 17 was just another random day in a year we would prefer to put behind us.

But for former Express columnist Michael Harris, who had been on life-­saving dialysis for two years, that day represented a new lease on life after he underwent a ­living donor kidney transplant.

Crisis far from over

Over the last ten months, the labour markets in the Caribbean and Latin America have regressed at least ten years and the crisis is far from over.

This from Vinícius Pinheiro, International Labour Organisation (ILO) regional director, as he presented the new edition of the annual Labour Overview report, which features the unprecedented impact of the Covid-19 crisis in Lima, Peru earlier this week.