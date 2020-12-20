A man was arrested and a firearm seized following an assault and wounding incident which occurred in the Bon Accord, Tobago, district yesterday.
At around 2:15am, on Saturday, a 33-year-old male victim got into an argument with his brother who allegedly pointed a firearm at him and threatened to kill him.
The suspect then hit the victim in the head with the firearm, causing the gun to fall to the ground and the magazine to be ejected in the process.
The pistol was taken up by another man who fled the scene but handed it over to an officer from the Crown Point Police Station.
The victim was taken to the Scarborough Hospital for treatment, while the suspect was arrested and taken to the Crown Point Police Station.
He is expected to be charged with the offences of Common Assault, Possession of a Firearm and Malicious Wounding.