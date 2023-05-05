Two brothers appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday, charged with the March murder of Mickey Solozano.
Nicolai Fredericks, 27, and his brother, Joshua Fredericks, 23, both of Blue Basin, Diego Martin appeared virtually before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor. The matter was adjourned to June 1.
Solozano, 26, of Port of Spain, was in the vicinity of a Port of Spain nightclub around 11.53 p.m. on March 21, when he got into an altercation with three assailants. During the incident, the victim was shot multiple times about the body and died on the scene. The three suspects then escaped.
Two male suspects were subsequently arrested on April 26, by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One.
Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Bridglal, Insps Lynch and Mongroo, Sgt Ramsumair, acting Sgt Harrypersad and acting Cpl Subiah, all of HBI Region One.
The two men were charged on May 3 by constable Prince, also of HBI Region One, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.