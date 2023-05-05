judge's gavel

Two brothers appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Thursday, charged with the March murder of Mickey Solozano.

Nicolai Fredericks, 27, and his brother, Joshua Fredericks, 23, both of Blue Basin, Diego Martin appeared virtually before magistrate Maureen Baboolal-Gafoor. The matter was adjourned to June 1.

Solozano, 26, of Port of Spain, was in the vicinity of a Port of Spain nightclub around 11.53 p.m. on March 21, when he got into an altercation with three assailants. During the incident, the victim was shot multiple times about the body and died on the scene. The three suspects then escaped.

Two male suspects were subsequently arrested on April 26, by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One.

Investigations were supervised by acting ASP Bridglal, Insps Lynch and Mongroo, Sgt Ramsumair, acting Sgt Harrypersad and acting Cpl Subiah, all of HBI Region One.

The two men were charged on May 3 by constable Prince, also of HBI Region One, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Dangerous effect’ of what Hinds said

‘Dangerous effect’ of what Hinds said

THE Judiciary has condemned a statement by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds that criminals were friends with people in high places, including the Police Service, Defence Force, Customs, Parliament and even the Judiciary.

Seven days to say sorry

Seven days to say sorry

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has seven days to apologise to Opposition Lead­er Kamla Persad-Bisses­sar for claiming she made defamatory statements that Indians were being targeted by Africans in home invasions.

He has also been given the seven-day deadline to retract his statements. Opposi­tion MP Saddam Hosein and attorney Aaron Mahabir issued a pre-action protocol letter to Rowley, dated May 4, 2023, on behalf of Persad-Bis­sessar, stating that should the Prime Minister fail to comply, legal proceedings in the High Court will be initia­ted against him.

Recommended for you