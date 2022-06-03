Two brothers appeared before a Couva magistrate on Thursday charged with shooting with intent and possession of firearm.
Casey and Jaden De Silva of Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville were also charged with possession of ammunition and possession of firearm and ammunition to endanger life.
Casey De Silva, 23 was remanded into custody while Jaden De Silva, 22, was placed on $250,000 bail. He is to report to the police station twice a week as a condition of his bail, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
The matters were adjourned to June 30.
The men were arrested following a police-involved shooting incident in the Couva district on May 26, the post said. A third suspect was wounded during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. A pistol loaded with a magazine containing eight rounds of ammunition was allegedly recovered from the scene.
Meanwhile, during an anti-crime exercise in the Besson Street, Belmont and Arouca areas on Thursday morning, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force executed a search warrant at the Arouca home of a 39-year-old man. This resulted in a pistol, loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, another magazine containing 17 rounds of ammunition and a box containing 10 rounds of ammunition allegedly being discovered in the house.
The suspect who was on the premises at the time of the exercise was arrested, the post said. Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise was spearheaded by ACP Jackman, coordinated by Snr Supt Subero and supervised by ASPs Ramesar and Cuffy.