A 40-year-old man and his 33-year-old brother were ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim after appearing last Thursday before a Chaguanas Magistrate charged with several offences.
Ronald Mohammed 40, also known as Ronald Wendell Seepersadsingh, a labourer, of Kernaham Road, Chin Chin Road, Cunupia, was ordered to stay away from the woman after pleading not guilty to six counts of rape, three counts of threats to kill, two counts of choking, and one count of grievous sexual assault, grievous bodily harm and assault by beating, respectively.
He was also ordered to report to his local police station three times per week as part of his bail conditions which were set at $350,000 with a surety.
Meanwhile, Kelvin Seepersadsingh , 33, a labourer, of Riverside Road, Mon Plasir Road, Cunupia, who pleaded not guilty to one count of rape, was granted $250,000 bail with a surety and ordered to have no contact with the woman.
The man is also instructed to report to his nearest police station twice per week.
The brothers both pleaded not guilty to the joint charges of two counts rape and one count of grievous sexual assault. They will reappear before the court on October 6.
The charges were laid by PC Hercules of the Central Division Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU).
According to a woman, sometime after 9 pm on June 28, two men were liming outside in the yard after which one came inside and demanded that she had sexual intercourse with him.
The woman, police were told, refused and was made to proceed with sexual acts against her will. During the alleged incident, the woman reported that the second man entered the bedroom and that he too engaged in sexual intercourse on her without her consent. It is alleged that these events are said to have occurred several times during the night in question.
After the incident, the man is said to have threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to the police.
On August 4, at around 7 pm, it is alleged that the woman experienced continued abuse.
She managed to escape and sought refuge at her relative’s home.