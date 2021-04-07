TWO brother were on Tuesday committed to stand trial for the murder of a former Caroni worker whose dismembered remains were found in an outhouse back in 2017.
Derrick Ramsawak was 19 years and Dennil Ramsawak was 29 when they were charged in 2017 for the murder of Deoraj Bedassie.
The matter which proceeded by way of paper committal, began last February before San Fernando senior magistrate Rajendra Rambachan. The State was represented by attorney Selwyn Richardson who tendered 42 statements from 29 prosecution witnesses. Two witnesses were cross examined virtually by the defence.
Derrick Ramsawak who was from Barrackpore was represented by attorney Amanda Mohammed while attorney Chantal Paul represented Dennil Ramsawak who was from Black Street, Reform Village.
It was alleged against the brothers that on a date unknown between March 25 and April 5 2017 at Black Street, Reform Village they murdered Bedassie.
Bedassie, 52, was last seen alive on the day he celebrated his birthday. His remains were found days later. Relatives had reported him missing and police investigations led to the latrine being suctioned and parts of his dismembered body being found. His body had also been burnt. Through deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) analysis, the body was identified as Bedassie’s.
The Ramsawaks were committed to stand trial before the San Fernando High Court.