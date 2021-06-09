TWO Arima brothers who allegedly robbed their uncle of his bag of tools have been arrested by police.
Kevon and Kenroy Sobers, of Mendez Street, Samaroo Village, were charged for the offence of robbery with violence and appeared in a virtual hearing before Arima Magistrate Nanette Forde-John on Tuesday.
The brothers, ages 32 and 30, were each granted $45,000 bail with a surety.
The incident occurred on June 1.
A police report said that around 11 a.m. the victim was travelling in a vehicle east along Mendez Street, when the vehicle was stopped by two men.
Upon seeing the victim, the two brothers allegedly accused him of stealing their jewellery and he was dealt several blows.
The two men then took his purple Jansport bag containing a quantity of tools and escaped.
The victim reported the incident to PC Nicholas of the Arima Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The investigation led to the recovery of the tools and the arrest of the two brothers.
They were subsequently charged after being positively identified.