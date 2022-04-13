port of spain general hospital

Port of Spain General Hospital

Police are investigating the death of a seven-year-old boy at the Port of Spain General Hospital last night.

According to reports, the child was unresponsive when he was taken to the hospital by a female relative at around 8pm.

He was pronounced dead 30 minutes later.

The child was identified as Zakariah Charles of East Dry River.

Police said there were bruises on his body.

The relative told investigators that the child was taking a bath when she heard a noise and went to check on him around 7pm. She said she found him on the bathroom floor.

