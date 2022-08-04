The Chinese Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago has condemned the visit by United States Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan and has called on the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago to support its position.
Contacted yesterday on the call by the embassy, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne said T&T stands in support of the One China policy.
Browne said he received a call from Counsellor Yang Han of the Chinese Embassy as the Ambassador is out of T&T at this time and he “used the opportunity of that call to reaffirm Trinidad and Tobago’s long-standing, consistent, and ongoing One China policy”.
In the media release yesterday, the Chinese Embassy said Pelosi’s visit is a grave violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communiqués.
The embassy is headed by Ambassador Fang Qui.
Taiwan operates as an independent country with its own government, but the region is considered Chinese territory by the government of China.
The US abides by the One China policy which recognises only one Chinese government.
Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan has been criticised by the Chinese government as a breach of the policy.
Pelosi however said, through the Taiwan Relations Act, America made a promise to always stand with Taiwan and that her visit was intended to make it “unequivocally clear” that the United States would not abandon Taiwan.
The Chinese Embassy in T&T said yesterday that the visit has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-US relations and “seriously infringes upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for “Taiwan independence”. China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this move, and has made serious démarche and strong protests to the United States.”
US playing with fire
The Embassy said China’s position on Taiwan is consistent and clear-cut, that “there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory.”
It added that the one-China policy is the premise under which China has established diplomatic relations with 181 countries.
“It is an established international consensus and a widely recognised basic norm in international relations. The Taiwan Strait is facing a new round of tensions and severe challenges, and the fundamental cause is the repeated moves by the Taiwan authorities and the United States to change the status quo,” the embassy said.
The embassy said Taiwan authorities have kept seeking US support for their “independence agenda” while the US has “been attempting to use Taiwan to contain China.”
The embassy said the US was “playing with fire” and warned that this was “extremely dangerous”, adding that “those who play with fire will perish by it”.
“Resolutely safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the firm will of the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people. China is fully prepared for any eventuality and will make resolute response and take strong countermeasures to uphold China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US Speaker’s visit,” the release added.
The embassy warned that the consequences arising from Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan must be borne by the US and by Taiwan independence “separatist forces”.
Calling on T&T to support its stance, the Embassy said:
“Since China and Trinidad and Tobago established diplomatic ties 48 years ago, the two countries have always been committed to equality, mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.
“China appreciates Trinidad and Tobago’s consistent adherence to the one-China principle and firm pursuance to a friendly policy toward China. China stands ready to continue to work with Trinidad and Tobago to support each other’s core interests and major concerns and push for greater development of the bilateral comprehensive cooperative partnership. We are confident that the government and people of Trinidad and Tobago will continue to support China’s just position.”