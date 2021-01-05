Temperatures dipped to the lowest recorded in 10 years this morning, reaching 19.0° Celsius in Piarco.
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service stated that this drop was due to an influx of cool air from the northern region of the planet combined with appropriate conditions such as clear skies. This number was last recorded in January 2010.
“This was due to colder air from the North encroaching onto Trinidad and Tobago, in conditions where the winds were almost calm, with pre-existing very dry conditions and almost cloud-free skies for most of the night. This is the lowest temperature recorded at Piarco for January or any other month during the last decade, since 2011. The last time January had a minimum temperature of 19.0 degrees Celsius was January of 2010,” it said.
The Service added that low temperatures throughout the years have been frequently recorded in the December to January period. The lowest of these, it said, was recorded on two days in January 1964 at 16.1° celsius. Since 1997, it added, 14 Januaries have produced temperatures between 19.5 and 19.7 ° celsius.
“It is not uncommon for January to produce minimum temperatures below 20° celsius given that 50 of the 62 Januaries from 1960 to 2021 have produced sub-twenty minimum temperatures. The lowest minimum temperature on record at Piarco, is 16.1° celsius, which occurred on the nights of January 21 and 30, 1964 followed by 16.4° celsius on the night of January 28, 1976. In fact, 14 out of the last 25 Januaries, since 1997, have produced minimum temperatures between 19.0° celsius and 19.8° celsius, while January of 2020 produced minimum temperatures 19.5° celsius and 19.7° celsius on two nights, January of 2019 produced a minimum of 19.2° celsius and January of 2017 produced a minimum of 19.3° celsius,” it said.
Temperatures each year are dependent on weather systems present at the time. However, in Trinidad and Tobago, the coldest months are typically within the December to February Period. January, it said, is usually the coolest of the three.
“It is for these and other reasons that the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological service 2021 Dry Season rainfall and Temperature Outlook indicate, “Few nights during January and February are likely to be relatively cold with minimum temperatures falling below 20.0° celsius.”