A BLANKET OF SWIRLING MISTS: Early morning mists create islands of floating greenery. –Photos courtesy HEATHER-DAWN HERRERA
A BLANKET OF SWIRLING MISTS: Early morning mists create islands of floating greenery. –Photos courtesy HEATHER-DAWN HERRERA

Temperatures dipped to the lowest recorded in 10 years this morning, reaching 19.0° Celsius in Piarco.

A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service stated that this drop was due to an influx of cool air from the northern region of the planet combined with appropriate conditions such as clear skies. This number was last recorded in January 2010.

“This was due to colder air from the North encroaching onto Trinidad and Tobago, in conditions where the winds were almost calm, with pre-existing very dry conditions and almost cloud-free skies for most of the night. This is the lowest temperature recorded at Piarco for January or any other month during the last decade, since 2011. The last time January had a minimum temperature of 19.0 degrees Celsius was January of 2010,” it said.

The Service added that low temperatures throughout the years have been frequently recorded in the December to January period. The lowest of these, it said, was recorded on two days in January 1964 at 16.1° celsius. Since 1997, it added, 14 Januaries have produced temperatures between 19.5 and 19.7 ° celsius.

“It is not uncommon for January to produce minimum temperatures below 20° celsius given that 50 of the 62 Januaries from 1960 to 2021 have produced sub-twenty minimum temperatures. The lowest minimum temperature on record at Piarco, is 16.1° celsius, which occurred on the nights of January 21 and 30, 1964 followed by 16.4° celsius on the night of January 28, 1976. In fact, 14 out of the last 25 Januaries, since 1997, have produced minimum temperatures between 19.0° celsius and 19.8° celsius, while January of 2020 produced minimum temperatures 19.5° celsius and 19.7° celsius on two nights, January of 2019 produced a minimum of 19.2° celsius and January of 2017 produced a minimum of 19.3° celsius,” it said.

Temperatures each year are dependent on weather systems present at the time. However, in Trinidad and Tobago, the coldest months are typically within the December to February Period. January, it said, is usually the coolest of the three.

“It is for these and other reasons that the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological service 2021 Dry Season rainfall and Temperature Outlook indicate, “Few nights during January and February are likely to be relatively cold with minimum temperatures falling below 20.0° celsius.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
‘Helicopter in lockdown’

‘Helicopter in lockdown’

Where is the helicopter that is the subject of court action in the United States that could cost taxpayers millions?

According to Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, the People’s National Movement (PNM) Government has been “hiding” the Sikorsky S76D helicopter at a hangar in Cumuto for five years and is responsible for any losses incurred stemming from legal proceedings.

Caribbean loses an icon of business

Caribbean loses an icon of business

Caribbean businessman and tourism industry maverick Gordon “Butch” Stewart has died.

He died on Monday evening in Miami of an undisclosed illness.

Stewart, 79, was the founder and chairman of Sandals International Resorts Ltd and the ATL Group of Companies, which included the Jamaica Observer newspaper.

A statement by his son, Adam Stewart, Sandals deputy chairman, said his father “chose to keep a very recent health diagnosis private and we respected that wish”.

Sandals, an all-inclusive resort for couples, is one the Caribbean’s most popular bands with resorts throughout the region.

Warehouse fire: ‘a miracle’ no one was hurt

Warehouse fire: ‘a miracle’ no one was hurt

Residents of Enterprise, Chaguanas, who on Monday watched two warehouses burn almost to the ground, in a fire that raged well into the night, yesterday described it as “a miracle” that no one was hurt.

‘No significant changes’ in exam results

‘No significant changes’ in exam results

Pupils who wrote the 2020 CXC and CAPE examinations and were eagerly awaiting the Caribbean Examinations Council’s (CXC) review to see an improvement in their grades have been disappointed that the review has resulted in “no significant” changes.

And Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly says a review was no guarantee grades would be changed.

Updated results were released on Monday, following a review exercise undertaken by CXC.