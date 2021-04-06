The HSC Buccoo Reef passenger ferry has made its way through the Panama Canal, the final location before its arrival in Trinidad and Tobago.
The vessel transitioned through the canal at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday and, at that time, had 1,154 nautical miles left in its journey.
The National Infrastructure Development Company (Nidco), in a statement over the weekend, said, good weather permitting, it is looking forward to the timely arrival of the Buccoo Reef this week.
And today, the Ministry of Works and Transport said that the Buccoo Reef into Trinidad and Tobago waters, would arrive today between noon to 1p.m at Cruise Ship Complex, Dock Road, Port of Spain.
The Buccoo Reef will join the APT James fast ferry as two brand-new vessels to service the seabridge.
The 112m-long vessel can hold 1,000 passengers, including 224 VIP seats and 239 vehicles and can travel at up to 45.3 knots.
It was built by shipbuilding company Incat, in Tasmania, Australia for US$72.9 million.
On January 21, 2021 the vessel, on its delivery trip to T&T, was forced to turn back to Hobart, Tasmania, after developing a problem.
One main engine was overheating and the ship’s master decided to return to Hobart although he was told he could have continued and it would have been sorted out subsequently.
Nidco’s chairman, Herbert George, said trouble-shooters found the problem to be a leak on the cooling water pump.
The pump was removed, certain parts attended to and it was reinstalled.
George said all works are still under guarantee.