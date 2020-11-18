A bucket of 5.56 ammunition and a magazine for a firearm were discovered by police in La Romaine on Wednesday.
The ammunition and magazine were discovered hidden in a bushy area behind to an unoccupied house at Ethel Street.
Police said they found 137 rounds of 5.56 ammunition and the 5.56 magazine in a black plastic bag hidden in the bucket.
No one was arrested during the exercise.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, Supt Nobbie, Supt Doodai and supervised by ASP Ramdass, Sgt Wilkinson, Sgt Victor and included officers from the Area East Crime Patrol, Southern Division Operations Unit, SDTF, Barrackpore CID and the Southern Division Praedial Larceny Unit.
PC Ali is investigating.