A 32-year-old man was gunned down last night in Tunapuna.
The deceased has been identified as Rodney Rommell Nimblette AKA "Buggs" of First Trace, Maingot Road, Tunapuna.
At about 7.10 p.m. yesterday, gunshots were heard at Nimblette's home.
Relatives then observed two men fleeing the scene.
They found the 32-year-old on the living room floor.
He appeared to have been shot multiple times - with a significant wound to this head.
A team of officers led by ASP Joseph responded.
Ten spent 9mm shells were found at the scene.