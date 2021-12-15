Building on bones 

THE teeth belonged to someone who survived childhood.
Still attached to the lower jawbone, the molars showed signs of a hard life—deep cavities, worn enamel and gum disease.
The jaw was part of the skull and skeleton unearthed and dismembered in 2015 by a bulldozer carving land near San Fernando for a housing development.
The excavator would go on to expose the remains of an unknown number of people.
The find led to a police response, caution tape, a visit from the district medical officer (to officially confirm death), and the collection of some of the bones.
And then it was forgotten. The bulldozers resumed work on the lucrative business of housing lots.
How many were buried there will never be known.
Rarely could the poor afford a grave monument to mark their lives, leaving only the rich, white and elite to be remembered in cemeteries across the islands.
It was no different here because on a hilltop overlooking these unmarked graves is the still-intact tomb of the man who caused all this misery.
The slave seller
Born in the year 1776, in St Vincent, French Creole slave supplier Louis Bicaise sailed to Trinidad at age 34 and married into the Scottish Rambert family, then one of the wealthiest in the fertile Naparimas of South Trinidad.
With his brother-in-law, Bicaise established the La Ressource Estate and settled there with wife and children.
In short time he would become the sole owner of a prosperous plantation of coconut, cocoa and sugar, enriched by the sweat and blood of the slaves he bought and sold to surrounding plantations, including neighbouring Palmiste.
A Europe-educated son, John Nelson Bicaise, would go on to become the only known West Indian slave trader, who made a fortune from acquiring and selling human beings, dealing from his station on the banks of the Rio Nunez, on Africa’ West Coast, in what is now the country of Guinea.
This son would fittingly end up dying penniless and diseased, and was buried in Africa, having lost contact with his Trinidad family whose estate suffered similar misfortune.
The La Ressource Estate was ruined as a result of the issues related to Emancipation, and Louis Bicaise would have to mortgage his plantation to an English merchant.
And in 1838, the year African slaves won full freedom, Bicaise died, leaving a wife, ten children, and the estate in debt.
His body was entombed on the hilltop overlooking the estate, west of the cemetery containing the remains of slaves and others who worked the plantation. This was the cemetery churned up by the excavators that year.
Bicaise’s wife, Marie Rose Rambert, would also be buried on the hill 30 years after him, and his last surviving son, Charles, was interred there, too, in 1882.
The epitaph
A marble epitaph inscribed in French on Bicaise’s grave read:
“Louis Bicaise
Natif De Saint Vincent
Decedee A La Trinidad Le 13 Septembre 1838
A L’age De 62 Ans
Il Faut Bon Fils , Bon Pere
Bon Frere, Bon Parent & Bon Ami
Les Excellents Qualites De Son Coeur
Le Font Regretter Par Tous Ceux Qui Connurent”
Translation—Louis Bicaise, native of St Vincent. Died in Trinidad on 13th September 1838 at the age of 62. He was a good son, good father, good brother, good kinsman and good friend. His big-heartedness has left him regretted by all those who knew him.
Building on bones
We know all of this because of the research of famed historian Fr Anthony De Verteuil, who, with Belgian Chris-Arthur De Wilde, wrote about the Bicaise family in the book The Black Earth of South Naparima, historian Prof Brinsley Samaroo, and the work of deceased historian/writer Angelo Bissessarsingh, who, in his book Walking with the Ancestors, wrote about the remains of the Bicaise family tomb.
We returned to the location last month to find out what happened since the bones were taken awaysince there was a plan back then to secure the remains, give them a respectful reburial, research the site and preserve the location important to so many.
We discovered that the epitaph has been lost over the years, but evidence of the Bicaise tombs can still be found if you find that street off Dumfries Road, Rambert Village, pull back the bushes and look for the Scottish firebricks (imported as a ballast in the holds of European sugar ships) which were used to line the tombs.
But the place where our ancestors were buried has been erased. Replacing it are housing lots. For $700,000, you can buy the spot and build on their bones.