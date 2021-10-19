A Mayaro man was shot and killed following an argument with a man on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified by police as Colin Hepburn, 38, of Bigorat Hill.
A police report said around 4.40 p.m., Hepburn was liming at St Ann’s Road in company with three men.
Police were told that a vehicle was parked nearby and a man exited that vehicle.
The man began to argue with Hepburn, then the man ran off to a house a short distance away.
A few minutes later the man returned with a firearm and shot Hepburn, police were told.
Hepburn was struck on his face and fell to the ground.
The shooter ran off and escaped.
Responding to the scene were ASP Jankee, Insp Ragbir, Sgt Ramsahai, PC Gillard, PC Versammy, WPC Charles and others.