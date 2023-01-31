Officers of the Central Division held co-ordinated anti-crime exercises in the Chaguanas, Couva and Freeport areas on Monday. Here’s what took place:
Chaguanas
Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Central CID Operations officers conducted an exercise in the Enterprise area. They searched an abandoned house and a revolver, a bulletproof vest, hat, leg holster, magazine pouch, handcuff pouch and a pistol holster were discovered.
Also during the exercise, a 26-year-old Cunupia man was held for possession of marijuana and a 40-year-old Chaguanas man in connection with a report of robbery with violence.
Freeport
Officers of the CID conducted an exercise at Beaucarro Road, during which they found a Glock 19 pistol loaded with a magazine containing three rounds of ammunition.
Also, CID officers arrested a 34-year-old man for possession of seven kilogrammes of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $80,000.
Couva
Officers of the Central Division Task Force, Area South and the Canine Branch conducted a search at Basta Hall, where they found one kilogramme of marijuana with an estimated street value of $15,000 hidden in some bushes.
Across in the Port of Spain Division, officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force conducted an exercise around 10:30 am, during which they went to Upper Argyle Street, Belmont.
There, they conducted a search of a bushy area, which resulted in them finding a rifle wrapped in a piece of cloth.
Investigations are ongoing into all the seizures.