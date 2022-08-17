A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy is in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital after being shot in the back of his head by gunmen who ambushed a group of people in Mon Repos, Morvant on Tuesday evening.
An 11-year-old boy who was also shot in his right leg during the attack is listed in a stable condition.
The nine-year-old boy was identified as Jovan Price while the 11-year-old is, Imani Garcia.
Police said that around 6.45 p.m. a group of people were liming at a shed near the corner of Laventille Extension Road and Mon Repos Road, Morvant when a grey coloured Nissan AD Wagon stopped near the group.
Three men armed with high-powered assault rifles got out. They took aim and opened fire on the group.
Struck was Eusibio Roberts, 49 of Mon Repos Road, Morvant. A man standing next to him known as, “Plaits” and “Carlos,” was also shot.
Roberts stumbled and collapsed near to where he was shot. One of the gunmen stood over him and shot him several more times to the head killing him on the spot.
“Plaits,” however ran off through a basketball court which leads on to Laventille Road. Some children including the two injured were playing football at the time but after hearing the shots they ran off.
Police said that one of the gunmen ran after Plaits shooting at him but also running in the same direction was, Price who immediately fell into a drain after being shot. Garcia collapsed as well after being shot.
A relative of Price ran over to where he was. He checked the boy’s pulse and realized that he was still alive. He checked on Garcia as well and took them both to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
“Plaits,” was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he is listed as being in critical condition.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau is continuing investigations.
ed as being in serious condition.
The nine-year-old boy was identified as, Jovan Price while the 11-year-old is Imani Garcia.
Police said that around 6.45 p.m. a group of people were liming beneath a shed near the corner of Laventille Extension Road and Mon Repos Road, Morvant when a grey coloured Nissan AD Wagon stopped near the group.
Three men armed with high-powered assault rifles got out. They took aim and opened fire on the group.
Struck was Eusibio Roberts, 49 of Mon Repos Road, Morvant. A man standing next to him known as, “Plaits” and “Carlos,” was also shot.
Roberts stumbled and collapsed near to where he was shot. One of the gunmen stood over him and shot him several more times to the head killing him on the spot.
“Plaits,” however ran off through a basketball court which leads on to Laventille Road. Some children including the two injured were playing football at the time but after hearing the shots they ran off.
Police said that one of the gunmen ran after Plaits shooting at him but also running in the same direction was, Price who immediately fell into a drain after being shot. Garcia collapsed as well after being shot.
A relative of Price ran over to where he was. He checked the boy’s pulse and realized that he was still alive. He checked on Garcia as well and took them both to the Port of Spain General Hospital.
“Plaits,” was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he is listed as being in critical condition.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau is continuing investigations.